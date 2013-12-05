Computer Music issue 199 - The Art of Layering - January 2014

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

THE ART OF LAYERING - MAIN FEATURE

Create your biggest sounds ever with our easy guides and videos - stack drums, synths, guitars, samples and more like a pro!



You'll learn how to:

Craft a custom kick drum from separate envelope sections

Use microtiming adjustments to get killer clap/snare stacks

Layer guitar tracks in phase for ultimate clarity and tone

Beef up old-school breakbeats for modern dancefloors

Stack synths for rolling trance basses and EDM chords

Build textured synth soundscapes

…And much more besides.



Check outthis sample video from the article:



3700+ SAMPLES

8-Bit Bonanza : 900+ chiptune bleeps, bloops, FX, hits, synths and multisamples

: 900+ chiptune bleeps, bloops, FX, hits, synths and multisamples Bonus Classic Balearic samples : 1500+ blissful beats, b-lines and more sounds from the CM archives

: 1500+ blissful beats, b-lines and more sounds from the CM archives Bonus Classic Dubstep samples: 1300+ thundering drums, grinding basses and more from the CM archives



FREE BARRICADE CM PLUGIN

ToneBoosters Barricade CM: Give your tracks professional loudness without sacrificing punch and clarity with this pro-quality mastering limiter from the DSP geniuses at ToneBoosters!Check out the full feature list on the Barricade CM info page.



BLACK SUN EMPIRE IN-STUDIO VIDEO***

The Dutch DnB masters invite us into their studio lair for a full-on neurofunk masterclass. See them deconstructUnconscious, their collaboration with State of Mind!



TUTORIALS and VIDEOS

Back From The Rave : Get the wicked sounds of classic 90s rave with modern software - PLUS VIDEO

: Get the wicked sounds of classic 90s rave with modern software - PLUS VIDEO Ableton Live Secrets : Infiltrate Live and gain access to its lesser known features

: Infiltrate Live and gain access to its lesser known features Keep on Tracking : Escape the music-making mainstream with our guide to trackers, the classic underground music software

: Escape the music-making mainstream with our guide to trackers, the classic underground music software ToneBoosters CM : Boost your way to victory with our 'getting started' tutorial - PLUS VIDEO

: Boost your way to victory with our 'getting started' tutorial - PLUS VIDEO Easy Guide - Triplets : Discover the power of three - PLUS VIDEO

: Discover the power of three - PLUS VIDEO Keep It Real - Trumpet : Blow your own with our MIDI programming masterclass - PLUS VIDEO

: Blow your own with our MIDI programming masterclass - PLUS VIDEO AND MORE!



INTERVIEWS

Parov Stelar: The electro swing pioneer talks plugins, performance and all that jazz

The electro swing pioneer talks plugins, performance and all that jazz HoRNet: We shoot the breeze with the prolific Italian developer of innovative, affordable plugins

We shoot the breeze with the prolific Italian developer of innovative, affordable plugins Beardyman: The king of UK beatboxing lets rip about his five top-rated pieces of music-making software



REVIEWS

Ohm Force Ohm Studio

Ohm Studio Cakewalk Sonar X3

Sonar X3 FXpansion BFD 3

BFD 3 Klanghelm SDRR

SDRR Cerberus Audio Epoch

Epoch Universal Audio ENGL Amplifier Plugins Bundle

ENGL Amplifier Plugins Bundle Novation Launchkey Mini

Launchkey Mini Sonimus SonEQ Pro

SonEQ Pro PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



30+ PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes withCM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our fullCM Plugins listand theCM Plugins FAQfor more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Other digital formats inc. Zinio & Google Play do not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm199 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks