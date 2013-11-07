Computer Music issue 198 - Plug In Your Hardware - December 2013

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

PLUG IN YOUR HARDWARE - MAIN FEATURE

From Moogs to Monotrons, use hardware synths and effects right inside your DAW with our guides and videos!



You'll learn how to:

Bounce audio to and from tape for added warmth

Use hardware synths with your DAW's 'external instrument' plugin

Insert hardware effects anywhere in your project

Automatically multisample hardware synths and use them in your sampler

Trigger an iPad from MIDI and run its audio into your DAW

Control old-school analogue CV gear via MIDI or your audio interface

…And much more besides.



Check out this sample video from the article:



2700+ SAMPLES

Optiv & BTK : 800 heavyweight, pro-quality VIP Series samples from the DnB duo

: 800 heavyweight, pro-quality VIP Series samples from the DnB duo Bonus Classic Grime samples: 1900+ urban sounds from the CM archives



MAISON SKYIN-STUDIO VIDEO

The rising stars of house show us how they get their tight beats and earth-shaking basslines as they recreate their club bangerGlamourin their studio



FREE EURDYICE CM PLUGIN

Eurydice CM: Create insane edits, FX and fills with this semimodular multieffect for PC and Mac, built just for CM byInear Display! Check outthe full feature list.

TUTORIALS and VIDEOS

Figuring out Filters : Cut your way through the groove and give your mixes a sonic boost - PLUS VIDEO

: Cut your way through the groove and give your mixes a sonic boost - PLUS VIDEO Phat Chance : Make every track a winner with this guide to Ableton Live's randomisation features

: Make every track a winner with this guide to Ableton Live's randomisation features Automation - The CM Guide : Tighten your grip on this fundamental production technique - PLUS VIDEO

: Tighten your grip on this fundamental production technique - PLUS VIDEO Eurydice CM : Get up and running with this issue's fantastic plugin giveaway - PLUS VIDEO

: Get up and running with this issue's fantastic plugin giveaway - PLUS VIDEO Easy Guide - Melodic Minor : Add this tasty scale to your musical palette - PLUS VIDEO

: Add this tasty scale to your musical palette - PLUS VIDEO PLUS lots more tutorials



INTERVIEWS

Markus Schulz: We talk tech, software and more with the jet-setting trance hero

We talk tech, software and more with the jet-setting trance hero Native Instruments: Maschine's Senior Product Designer settles down for a chat with CM

Maschine's Senior Product Designer settles down for a chat with CM Catz 'n Dogz: The hot house act reveal their top five software tools



REVIEWS

Native Instruments Maschine Studio

Maschine Studio iZotope RX3

RX3 u-he Satin

Satin Amaranth Cycle

Cycle Sony SpectraLayers 2

SpectraLayers 2 Blue Cat Audio MB-7 Mixer 2.0

MB-7 Mixer 2.0 D16 Group Sigmund

Sigmund PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



30+ PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes withCM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our fullCM Plugins listand theCM Plugins FAQfor more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Other digital formats inc. Zinio & Google Play do not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm198 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks