Computer Music 179, July 2012 – Delay: The CM Guide

Cover feature
DELAY: THE CM GUIDE
• Huge tutorial on bringing space, depth and rhythm to your tracks! Includes full video tutorials on the DVD to help you master the art of the echo!
SOFTWARE
•DDMF CM EQ Pack: Two ultra-flexible, professional-quality EQ plug-ins from DDMF, each for PC and Mac! Full specs right here.
Check out the DDMF CM EQ Pack in this video overview:
SAMPLES
• Ultimate Percussion: Amazing sample pack with 1831 loops and hits, from traditional percussion to mental electronic hits. Take a listen in this audio showreel:
VIDEO
• Ital Tek Producer Masterclass in-studio video
• 20+ tutorial videos: Expert video walkthroughs to accompany our tutorial articles!
TUTORIALS
• CM Focus - Juke: Nailing the basics of this hot, high-energy genre - video tutorials included!
• Future pads: Create gorgeous synth pads fit for 2012 and beyond with our synth-programming masterclass
• Get a great guitar sound: All you need to know about recording rockin' axe parts on your computer
• Breaking the law: Throw out the production rulebook and explore a world of deviant sound design
INTERVIEWS
• Mira Calix: The Warp Records artist and sound installation designer speaks to CM in an in-depth interview
•Addison Groove: The UK-based juke junkie reveals his five favourite bits of software
•DJ Funk: Wise words on juke-making from this legend in the scene
•Starski & Clutch: The duo's Brian Gillespie gives us tips on ghetto tech production
• eaReckon: We speak exclusively to Philippe Decuyper of this classy plug-in company
REVIEWS
• iZotope IRIS - Tone2 Saurus - Novation Impulse 49 - FabFilter Saturn - FXpansion Etch - Brainworx Vertigo VSC-2 - XILS-Lab Chor'X- and more
…AND MUCH MORE!
