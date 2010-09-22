Computer Music 157, Autumn issue – on sale now!

CLICK HERE TO BUY THIS ISSUE NOW
COVER FEATURE
This Is The Remix!
• Learn how to analyse a track, take it apart and transform it from one genre to another with our massive step-by-step guide to the art of remixing.
ON THE 7.8GB DISC
• Intelligent Devices Slip-N-Slide CM: Special edition of this glitchy sound-mangling plug-in for Mac or PC!
• 2017 24-bit Remix Toolkit samples
• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: S.K.I.T.Z Beatz
IN THE MAG
• Ohm Studio hands-on: First look at Ohm Force's revolutionary new collaborative DAW
• Enjoy the silence: Noise gates become creative tools with our guide
• Warm it up: Attain analogue warmth using only free plug-ins
• The CM Guide to Jasuto: We lift the lid on this multiplatform modular synth
• All fingers and thumbs: Learn the art of finger drumming
• CM Focus: Pads
• Interview: The Qemists
• Reviews: Flux TRAX - Audio Damage Axon - Voxengo HarmoniEQ - Waves JJP Artist Signature Collection - Sound Radix Auto-Align - Vir2 Electri6ity - and more
…AND MUCH MORE!
cm157 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk