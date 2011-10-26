Computer Music Special 50 • Beats & Bass: The Producer's Guide • brings you expert techniques and tricks for building bigger beats and badder basslines with your PC or Mac. Plus, there's exclusive free software on the disc and a top collection of samples. Don't miss out!

Exclusive software! GeistCM is an awesome free rhythm production machine, yours only with this CM Special disc. Created by FXpansion based on their amazing Geist sampling drum instrument, this is definitely one not to miss. Comes complete with a beginners' start-up video on the disc and an in-depth creative tutorial in the mag

Inside the mag: Step-by-step tutorials on programming and sound design for dubstep, DnB, house, rock, dancehall, future jungle, techno and hip-hop



Pro advice from Skrillex, Noisia, Carl Craig, Mark Pritchard, Steve Lawler and Terror Danjah

Advanced bass resampling techniques as used by the dubstep and neurofunk elite

How to create a live-sounding rhythm section with your DAW - no musicians required!

2590 samples: the best of CM beats and bass - a hand-picked collection of full kits, drum loops and one-shot kicks, snares, hats, rides, crashes and percussion from CM's massive sample vaults

Beat- and bass-meisters' toolbox. Is your arsenal lacking? Find out what you need with our recommended samplers, effects, freeware and more!



CM Special 50: Beats & Bass is available by mail-order now or at newsagents from: UK 2 November • Europe 9 November • North America 30 November • ROW 14 December

Stockists: Selected WH Smith, Chapters and independent newsagents or MyFavouriteMagazines.co.uk

Digital editions are also available on Zinio and iPad/iPhone Newsstand from 2 November 2011 (Please note: we are currently unable to offer disc content with digital editions, but we're working on it)