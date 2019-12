The results are in and

MusicRadar

's quest to find out what the most popular DAW is has come to an end. And it was certainly a surprise to us to find out that the bloat-free and inexpensive Reaper from Cockos Incorporated came out the clear winner with 34% of the vote. Ableton Live and Apple Logic came second and third, lagging way behind on 13% and 12% respectively. To see where your preferred DAW came in the rankings, head

here

. You can also read the full MusicRadar story on the shock result

here

.