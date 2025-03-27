"You wanted the best!": Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons to rock Vegas just two years after the band's 'farewell' tour

Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will perform together on stage again in November at a Las Vegas fan club event - a little under two years since the band’s End Of The Road tour finished in New York City.

The three-day event at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is billed as KISS Army Storms Vegas - named after the band’s long-running fan club. The event runs from 14 November to 16 November.

Stanley and Simmons will be performing “unmasked” - without the iconic make-up and costumes worn in the band’s early days and again from 1996 to 2023. No other details about the performance are confirmed at present.

An official statement from Kiss reveals that the performance will feature "special guests” - but there is no mention of guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer, both of whom were in the band for many years up to and including the End Of The Road tour.

Also scheduled to perform at the event - but not necessarily with Stanley and Simmons - is Bruce Kulick, who was lead guitarist in Kiss from 1984 to 1996, during the period when they performed without makeup.

Three-day tickets for the KISS Army Storms Vegas event are reportedly priced at $999.

For full details head to kissarmystormsvegas.com