"You wanted the best!": Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons to rock Vegas just two years after the band's 'farewell' tour

News
By published

And all for just $999!

Kiss in 1992
Kiss unmasked in 1992: Gene Simmons, Bruce Kulick and Paul Stanley (Image credit: Getty Images/Mick Hutson)

Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will perform together on stage again in November at a Las Vegas fan club event - a little under two years since the band’s End Of The Road tour finished in New York City.

The three-day event at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is billed as KISS Army Storms Vegas - named after the band’s long-running fan club. The event runs from 14 November to 16 November.

Stanley and Simmons will be performing “unmasked” - without the iconic make-up and costumes worn in the band’s early days and again from 1996 to 2023. No other details about the performance are confirmed at present.

An official statement from Kiss reveals that the performance will feature "special guests” - but there is no mention of guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer, both of whom were in the band for many years up to and including the End Of The Road tour.

Also scheduled to perform at the event - but not necessarily with Stanley and Simmons - is Bruce Kulick, who was lead guitarist in Kiss from 1984 to 1996, during the period when they performed without makeup.

Three-day tickets for the KISS Army Storms Vegas event are reportedly priced at $999.

For full details head to kissarmystormsvegas.com

Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott
Guitars Editor

Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Billy Joel

“For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise”: New Billy Joel doc is on the way
Brian May in 1980

"It's a little over-heroic. But it's fun. It's colourful. And there is also a little undercurrent of something deeper in the lyrics”: Brian May reveals the inspiration for one of Queen’s greatest hits
Harley Benton ST JAM-ster: The new high-performance S-style from the budget gear giant comes in metallic red and gray finishes with black pickguards and vibrato.

“The ST-JAMster raises the bar on what a beginner guitar can do”: Harley Benton’s new entry-level electric is a stylish S-style with a $140 price tag and onboard effects

See more latest
Most Popular
Harley Benton ST JAM-ster: The new high-performance S-style from the budget gear giant comes in metallic red and gray finishes with black pickguards and vibrato.
“The ST-JAMster raises the bar on what a beginner guitar can do”: Harley Benton’s new entry-level electric is a stylish S-style with a $140 price tag and onboard effects
Billy Joel
“For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise”: New Billy Joel doc is on the way
Brian May in 1980
"It's a little over-heroic. But it's fun. It's colourful. And there is also a little undercurrent of something deeper in the lyrics”: Brian May reveals the inspiration for one of Queen’s greatest hits
TC Electronic Ditto 2 Looper
“We’ve taken everything great about the original Ditto Looper and made it even better”: TC Electronic’s Ditto 2 Looper is as simple as looping gets – but there is more than meets the eye to this super-compact, single-knob stompbox
People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith
“Use your voice”: Patti Smith issues call to arms as she's honoured by Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Depp, Michael Stipe and many more at an all-star tribute gig
Jackson American Series Soloist SL2 DLX: The latest US-made S-style from the high-performance guitar brand offers the Soloist with a Floyd Rose or Hipshot hardtail bridge, and [from left] in Porsche Grey, Black, Lemon Ice and Snow White finishes, with colour-matched headstocks.
“For fans of fast, aggressive playing, this is a game-changer”: Jackson unveils the American Series SL2 DX – a top-tier US-built shredder with the choice of a Floyd Rose or Hipshot hardtail 
Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon
“At the time, I wasn't, like, the coolest kid, and people didn't want to be in a band with me”: Ed Sheeran explains why he started using looper pedals, then demonstrates one by performing a number one hit that he wanted to give to Rihanna
maida vale
Hans Zimmer's plans to transform former BBC Maida Vale Studios into "world-leading" music centre take one step closer to completion
Alexis Lanternier Deezer
"The one-size-fits-all streaming model does not serve those seeking deeper connections with artists": Deezer makes a profit for the first time with big plans ahead
The Beatles Decca demos
"It seemed like the Beatles were in the room”: Canadian record shop owner finds mint condition 15-track version of The Beatles first Decca demo tape