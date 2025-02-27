There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK this is really good’”: Paul McCartney relives his Wings years in a new book

Here’s something we weren’t expecting: Paul McCartney is to publish a memoir, of sorts. But one that focuses exclusively on his other band, Wings.

Wings: The Story Of A Band On The Run is written alongside the author Ted Widmer and tells the story of McCartney’s 1970s, from the Beatles break up to Wings’ final dissolution in 1981. And it’s not just McCartney telling the story – Widmer has apparently interviewed “other key players in the band’s orbit.”

“Wings was about love, family, friendship, and artistic growth, often in the face of tremendous adversity,” Widmer said. “It was a joy to relive the madcap adventures of a special band, by listening to their stories, and compiling this oral history.”

Meanwhile McCartney put out a statement, saying “I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book. Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times.

"There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way The Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz.”

There has been a flurry of Wings archival activity in recent years. Last year saw the release of the band’s live in the studio performance film One Hand Clapping. There have been also been 50th anniversary editions of Band On The Run and, coming next month, the Venus And Mars album. Also in the pipeline is a documentary about McCartney’s 1970s by the Oscar-winning film maker Morgan Neville.

And perceptions about the band have changed over time. In the past Wings had to put up with great many sneery putdowns. They were “the band the Beatles could have been” according to Steve Coogan’s hopelessly wrong-headed TV host Alan Partridge.

However, it’s now generally acknowledged that Wings hit the target more often than they missed. Most of their albums have something to recommend them and in Band On The Run they produced an all-time classic.

They were accessible too. Unlike the other ex-Beatles, you could actually see McCartney and his band play live – Wings were a touring presence for most of the 1970s.

Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run is out on November 4.