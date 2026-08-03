"It only felt right that we played it for the first time in America with the man himself": Olivia Dean puts Sam Fender in the Lollapalooza spotlight as he joins her to sing the song that's just broken a long-standing UK chart record

History was made last Friday as Sam Fender and Olivia Dean broke a record that had stood for 73 years.

Their 2025 collab Rein Me In has now topped the UK singles charts for 19 weeks, one more than Frankie Laine’s 1953 blockbuster, I Believe.

On breaking the record, Jo Twist, the CEO of the BPI issued a statement, saying: “Many congratulations to Sam and Olivia on their incredible achievement with Rein Me In becoming the most successful No 1 single in Official Charts history to cement its place as a modern classic.

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“In an evolving world where we all consume music globally, it’s a truly remarkable feat for Rein Me In to resonate with fans in such a profound way. The British public have taken the song to their hearts, and we should all be proud and celebrate this special moment in our music heritage.”

Sam Fender, Olivia Dean - Rein Me In (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

How important the number one slot in the singles chart is these days is open to debate. Back in the day, long-standing Number Ones were events. If you’re 45 or over, every note of Bryan Adams’ (Everything I Do) I Do It For You is etched into your memory. The same with 1994’s 15-week Number One, Wet Wet Wet’s version of Love Is All Around.

Not that that’s any concern to Fender and Dean, who are naturally celebrating what is a historic achievement. On hearing the news, Fender told the Official Charts Company: “Completely lost for words, thank you so much to Olivia Dean and the fans for making this song the juggernaut that it is. Can’t believe we broke the UK record!”

Sam Fender & Olivia Dean perform “Rein Me In” at Lollapalooza, marking the first time the song has been played live in the US. pic.twitter.com/uM2RcH35agAugust 2, 2026

Dean headlined Lollapalooza over the weekend and brought out Fender to play Rein Me In. Introducing the song’s original writer, she said: “I’m very proud to be part of the song that has just broken the Guinness World Record of the longest running Number One in UK history. It only felt right that we played it for the first time in America with the man himself.”

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It should be noted that Bryan Adams still holds the record for the longest unbroken run at Number One. To smash that record, Rein Me In would need to remain at the top for another 11 weeks. Unlikely, but you never know...