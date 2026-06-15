“Thank you for making this week so effin’ amazing!”: Rush thank fans for their support after triumphant comeback shows
Band are on tour until next April
We’re only a week into Rush’s Fifty Something reunion tour and already the superlatives are stacking up. Fans and contemporaries have hailed the comeback – and Anika Nilles’ performance in place of the late Neil Peart - as a triumph.
Now the band have reacted to the outpouring of affection the shows have produced and put a statement on social media. “Thank you for making this week so effin’ amazing!” the band wrote in their message. “For embracing Anika, Loren so profoundly. Aimee Mann for joining us on Time Stand Still in tribute to Neil. To you, our fans, your steadfast support is what has made this a reality. Forever grateful!”
The reviews of the first few shows of the tour have been rapturous. Mojo have called it “an epic comeback”, whilst Rolling Stone described as “one of the most emotional Rush concerts ever” and praising the performances of all three members of the trio.
Anika Nilles, of course, was under the most scrutiny, and by all accounts did a superlative job behind the kit. Writing on Instagram last week, prog drumming legend Mike Portnoy was unstinting in his praise: “Anika absolutely KILLED IT in the best way imaginable... She really is the perfect choice for this!”
What the Oasis tour was last year to the Britpop crowd, Rush’s reunion is to the prog community. They’re touring through to April next year, but if you’re still wavering about getting a ticket you’re advised to move fast.
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Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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