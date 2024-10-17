Jonas Brothers gig stopped after laser pen is pointed in Nick Jonas’s face

A Jonas Brothers concert had to be halted on Tuesday night when someone in the crowd flashed a laser pointer into Nick Jonas’s face whilst he was onstage.

The incident took place at the Prague O2 Arena and social media footage of the event has emerged, in which you can see a clearly panicked Jonas scurrying offstage whilst giving a ‘time out’ signal with his hands.

Nick Jonas runs off the stage during Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after someone pointed a laser at him. pic.twitter.com/WGozUbDISWOctober 16, 2024

Apparently, his brothers Joe and Kevin followed him and the show was stopped whilst the issue was dealt with.

A representative for the O2 Arena in Prague issued a statement saying: “We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person. The organising service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.”

We seem to be going through something of a spate of aggressive or confrontational behaviour from some concert goers. Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo have both had objects thrown at them at gigs, though in Rodrigo’s case it was a bouquet of flowers and thus unlikely to cause any injury. Then there was the bizarre incident at Pink’s Hyde Park gig in 2023 when someone lobbed a plastic bag containing the cremated ashes of their dead mother at the singer.

More serious was the case of Bebe Rekha who sustained a black eye when some idiot threw their mobile phone at her at a show in New York.

Seriously, how dumb would you have to be to do that? Presumably, the punter in question paid good money to see Bebe Rexha. Then they chucked an (in all likelihood) smartphone at her, an expensive item that they’re unlikely to get back.

Whether it’s the entitled behaviour of some fans, a yearning for acclaim on social media, a strange desire for notoriety or some combination of all three, who knows? But if concerts have to be halted – even briefly - then the individuals concerned are doing nothing but royally pissing off everyone, performers and their fellow punters.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was reported to have no ill effects from the laser and the Jonas Brothers played in Krakow, Poland last night, wrapping up the European leg of their Five Albums One Night tour.