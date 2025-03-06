“Headlining Glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this!": Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and the 1975 confirmed as Glastonbury headliners

It’s early March so the full Glastonbury line-up has been unveiled. Headlining the Pyramid stage this year will be Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and the 1975.

We already knew about Young’s slot. Around New Year he appeared to pull out claiming that the festival was under the “corporate control” of the BBC. Just two days later he was back on the bill, saying he had received “an error in information” and that Glastonbury was “back on our itinerary.”

Rodrigo and the 1975 would appear to be solid bets. Both are contemporary and come with decent-sized fanbases. Matty Healy, the outspoken singer with the 1975, will no doubt rise to the occasion and create a talking point of some kind – the band have only recently escaped financial responsibility for the closure of a festival in 2023 in Kuala Lumpur after Healy kissed one of his male bandmates on stage (homosexuality is outlawed in Malaysia).

Rodrigo, writing on socials, said "Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this! So grateful and sooo excited”.

The 1975 - Love It If We Made It (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The rest of the line up is as diverse as you’d expect. Whilst Neil Young is on the Pyramid stage on the Saturday, Charli XCX will be headling the Other stage. Loyle Carner headlines that on the Friday whilst the Prodigy – on their first Pilton performance since Keith Flint’s death in 2019 – will do the honours on the Sunday.

As flagged up before Christmas, Rod Stewart is in the Sunday afternoon ‘legends’ slot. Other names confirmed include Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, Busta Rhymes, Self Esteem, Gracie Abrams, Wet Leg, Burning Spear, En Vogue and English Teacher on the Friday.

The following day you can see Deftones, Ezra Collective, Raye, Caribou, Leftfield, Gary Numan and Kneecap and on Sunday there’s Noah Kahan, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice, the Libertines, AJ Tracey, St Vincent, Black Uhuru and Nile Rodgers and Chic. And if there’s nothing in that long and wildly varied list that even remotely tickles your fancy, then clearly music’s not your thing.

There will be more acts to be confirmed in the coming months. But don’t expect many changes at the top end of the bill, despite the rumours that Chappell Roan or Rihanna might make an appearance.

And best make the most of this year’s Glastonbury, which takes place from June 25 to 29. There will be no festival in 2026. It will be another fallow year, allowing the farm to recover from having over 200,000 people trample over its fields for one weekend. But never mind – it’ll be the men’s football World Cup next year instead...

(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)

The full Glastonbury 2025 line-up

FRIDAY

THE 1975

LOYLE CARNER

BIFFY CLYRO

ALANIS MORISSETTE

BUSTA RHYMES

MARIBOU STATE

GRACIE ABRAMS

FOUR TET

WET LEG

ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS

BADBADNOTGOOD

BLOSSOMS

BURNING SPEAR

CMAT

DENZEL CURRY

EN VOGUE

ENGLISH TEACHER

FATBOY SLIM

FAYE WEBSTER

FLOATING POINTS

FRANZ FERDINAND

GLASS BEAMS

INHALER

LOLA YOUNG

MYLES SMITH

OSEES

PINKPANTHERESS

SELF ESTEEM

SUPERGRASS

VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ

WUNDERHORSE

SATURDAY

NEIL YOUNG AND THE CHROME HEARTS

CHARLI XCX

RAYE

DOECHII

DEFTONES

EZRA COLLECTIVE

JOHN FOGERTY

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

AMAARAE

BEABADOOBEE

BETH GIBBONS

BOB VYLAN

BRANDI CARLILE

CARIBOU

FATHER JOHN MISTY

GARY NUMAN

GREENTEA PENG

JADE

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

KAISER CHIEFS

KNEECAP

LEFTFIELD

LUCY DACUS

NICK LOWE

NOVA TWINS

PA SALIEU

SCISSOR SISTERS

THE SCRIPT

TV ON THE RADIO

WEEZER

YUSSEF DAYES

SUNDAY

OLIVIA RODRIGO

ROD STEWART

THE PRODIGY

NOAH KAHAN

NILE RODGERS & CHIC

WOLF ALICE

JORJA SMITH

OVERMONO

THE LIBERTINES

AJ TRACEY

BLACK UHURU

CELESTE

CYMANDE

DANILO PLESSOW

DJO

FUTURE ISLANDS

GIRL IN RED

GOAT

JOY CROOKES

KAE TEMPEST

KATY J PEARSON

PARCELS

PAWSA

ROYEL OTIS

SHABOOZEY

SNOW PATROL

SPRINTS

ST. VINCENT

THE BIG MOON

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE

THE MACCABEES

THE SELECTER

TURNSTILE