“Headlining Glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this!": Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and the 1975 confirmed as Glastonbury headliners
Also confirmed are Charli XCX and The Prodigy
It’s early March so the full Glastonbury line-up has been unveiled. Headlining the Pyramid stage this year will be Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and the 1975.
We already knew about Young’s slot. Around New Year he appeared to pull out claiming that the festival was under the “corporate control” of the BBC. Just two days later he was back on the bill, saying he had received “an error in information” and that Glastonbury was “back on our itinerary.”
Rodrigo and the 1975 would appear to be solid bets. Both are contemporary and come with decent-sized fanbases. Matty Healy, the outspoken singer with the 1975, will no doubt rise to the occasion and create a talking point of some kind – the band have only recently escaped financial responsibility for the closure of a festival in 2023 in Kuala Lumpur after Healy kissed one of his male bandmates on stage (homosexuality is outlawed in Malaysia).
Rodrigo, writing on socials, said "Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this! So grateful and sooo excited”.
The rest of the line up is as diverse as you’d expect. Whilst Neil Young is on the Pyramid stage on the Saturday, Charli XCX will be headling the Other stage. Loyle Carner headlines that on the Friday whilst the Prodigy – on their first Pilton performance since Keith Flint’s death in 2019 – will do the honours on the Sunday.
As flagged up before Christmas, Rod Stewart is in the Sunday afternoon ‘legends’ slot. Other names confirmed include Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, Busta Rhymes, Self Esteem, Gracie Abrams, Wet Leg, Burning Spear, En Vogue and English Teacher on the Friday.
The following day you can see Deftones, Ezra Collective, Raye, Caribou, Leftfield, Gary Numan and Kneecap and on Sunday there’s Noah Kahan, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice, the Libertines, AJ Tracey, St Vincent, Black Uhuru and Nile Rodgers and Chic. And if there’s nothing in that long and wildly varied list that even remotely tickles your fancy, then clearly music’s not your thing.
There will be more acts to be confirmed in the coming months. But don’t expect many changes at the top end of the bill, despite the rumours that Chappell Roan or Rihanna might make an appearance.
And best make the most of this year’s Glastonbury, which takes place from June 25 to 29. There will be no festival in 2026. It will be another fallow year, allowing the farm to recover from having over 200,000 people trample over its fields for one weekend. But never mind – it’ll be the men’s football World Cup next year instead...
The full Glastonbury 2025 line-up
FRIDAY
THE 1975
LOYLE CARNER
BIFFY CLYRO
ALANIS MORISSETTE
BUSTA RHYMES
MARIBOU STATE
GRACIE ABRAMS
FOUR TET
WET LEG
ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS
BADBADNOTGOOD
BLOSSOMS
BURNING SPEAR
CMAT
DENZEL CURRY
EN VOGUE
ENGLISH TEACHER
FATBOY SLIM
FAYE WEBSTER
FLOATING POINTS
FRANZ FERDINAND
GLASS BEAMS
INHALER
LOLA YOUNG
MYLES SMITH
OSEES
PINKPANTHERESS
SELF ESTEEM
SUPERGRASS
VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ
WUNDERHORSE
SATURDAY
NEIL YOUNG AND THE CHROME HEARTS
CHARLI XCX
RAYE
DOECHII
DEFTONES
EZRA COLLECTIVE
JOHN FOGERTY
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS
AMAARAE
BEABADOOBEE
BETH GIBBONS
BOB VYLAN
BRANDI CARLILE
CARIBOU
FATHER JOHN MISTY
GARY NUMAN
GREENTEA PENG
JADE
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
KAISER CHIEFS
KNEECAP
LEFTFIELD
LUCY DACUS
NICK LOWE
NOVA TWINS
PA SALIEU
SCISSOR SISTERS
THE SCRIPT
TV ON THE RADIO
WEEZER
YUSSEF DAYES
SUNDAY
OLIVIA RODRIGO
ROD STEWART
THE PRODIGY
NOAH KAHAN
NILE RODGERS & CHIC
WOLF ALICE
JORJA SMITH
OVERMONO
THE LIBERTINES
AJ TRACEY
BLACK UHURU
CELESTE
CYMANDE
DANILO PLESSOW
DJO
FUTURE ISLANDS
GIRL IN RED
GOAT
JOY CROOKES
KAE TEMPEST
KATY J PEARSON
PARCELS
PAWSA
ROYEL OTIS
SHABOOZEY
SNOW PATROL
SPRINTS
ST. VINCENT
THE BIG MOON
THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE
THE MACCABEES
THE SELECTER
TURNSTILE
