Pearl Jam guitarist Josh Klinghoffer to be charged with Manslaughter today
The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist hit and killed a pedestrian while driving in March 2024
Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will be arraigned in a California courthouse later today, charged with Manslaughter for his role in a vehicle collision that left a pedestrian dead.
It’s alleged that on March 18th this year Klinghoffer was behind the wheel of a black GMC Yukon SUV when the vehicle struck pedestrian Israel Sanchez while on a crosswalk in Alhambra, California.
47-year-old Sanchez was struck from behind and taken to Huntington Hospital where he died later that day.
Attorneys for Ashley Sanchez, the only child of the victim, have filed a wrongful death and negligence suit against Klinghoffer, claiming that Klinghoffer was distracted and could have been able to stop in time to avoid the collision. A lawyer for the family said in a statement, “Mr. Klinghoffer should be arrested and prosecuted for homicide.”
The charge against Klinghoffer reads as a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.
Klinghoffer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, issued a statement, reading: “This was a tragic accident. After Josh struck the pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, called 911, and remained at the scene until police and paramedics arrived. He has fully cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation.”
Klinghoffer was instructed to appear in court in August and was released on his own recognizance on the 9th of September.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Josh Klinghoffer is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame having been a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers between 2009 to 2019, being part of Pearl Jam’s touring line-up, and playing with Iggy Pop and Morrissey.
Klinghoffer will be appearing at the Alhambra, California, Courthouse at 8:30am PT today.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
"I wouldn't even play some things for people, because I know they might be like, 'Oh'. But the the great ones, they want to dive in": Raphael Saadiq says that Beyonce, D'Angelo and Solange can hear the potential in songs that others can't
"In the first half of the '80s, there were 146 weeks when bands were number one in the UK. In the first half of the '90s, 141. In the first 5 years of this decade... 3": Bands are dying. Why?