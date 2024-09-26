Pearl Jam guitarist Josh Klinghoffer to be charged with Manslaughter today

Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will be arraigned in a California courthouse later today, charged with Manslaughter for his role in a vehicle collision that left a pedestrian dead.

It’s alleged that on March 18th this year Klinghoffer was behind the wheel of a black GMC Yukon SUV when the vehicle struck pedestrian Israel Sanchez while on a crosswalk in Alhambra, California.

47-year-old Sanchez was struck from behind and taken to Huntington Hospital where he died later that day.

Attorneys for Ashley Sanchez, the only child of the victim, have filed a wrongful death and negligence suit against Klinghoffer, claiming that Klinghoffer was distracted and could have been able to stop in time to avoid the collision. A lawyer for the family said in a statement, “Mr. Klinghoffer should be arrested and prosecuted for homicide.”

The charge against Klinghoffer reads as a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

Klinghoffer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, issued a statement, reading: “This was a tragic accident. After Josh struck the pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, called 911, and remained at the scene until police and paramedics arrived. He has fully cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation.”

Klinghoffer was instructed to appear in court in August and was released on his own recognizance on the 9th of September.

Josh Klinghoffer is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame having been a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers between 2009 to 2019, being part of Pearl Jam’s touring line-up, and playing with Iggy Pop and Morrissey.

Klinghoffer will be appearing at the Alhambra, California, Courthouse at 8:30am PT today.