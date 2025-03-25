"Mick and Lindsey together again, what a flawless guitar player": Fleetwood and Buckingham are working on a new record

Whilst a Fleetwood Mac reunion remains a pipe dream for fans, it’s been revealed that Mick Fleetwood has been working in the studio with Lindsey Buckingham.

The news has been broken by Swedish producer and songwriter Carl Falk who last month posted a picture on Threads of the two in the studio and wrote: "Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to play Lindsey the album we have been working on.

"And to see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album and offering to play guitar and to sing on it. Can’t wait to finish this one."

Now Falk has posted more images from the sessions, including one captioned "Mick and Lindsey together again, what a flawless guitar player" as well as another with Fleetwood and Adam Granduciel from the Philadelphia band The War On Drugs.

So it seems a Fleetwood/ Buckingham record of some description is in the works. If so, it will be the first time that the two have worked together since 2018. Back then, you may recall that Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac over issues relating to the band’s final tour.

Those issues seemed to revolve around Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, rather than the band as a whole. Nicks herself now seems to have burned her bridges with her ex-partner. "I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could,” she told Rolling Stone last year. "You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

Fleetwood for his part simply seems to want his friends to repair their friendship before it’s too late. "I always have a fantasy that (Stevie) and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both,” he revealed to US Weekly last month.

“I miss playing as much as we used to. I’m hoping next year, one way or another, some band somewhere will say, come and play with drums or something. So I always love to do whatever I can do working on an album that next year we may tour with it. I don’t know, (but) not Fleetwood Mac."