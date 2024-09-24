“There’s so many on the record but it’s now down to two for live”: Greg Phillinganes explains how he shares the Clavinet parts with Stevie Wonder on Higher Ground as he performs a set of Clav classics using Spectrasonics’ Keyscape

GREG PHILLINGANES Clavinet Hits | Keyscape Sessions - YouTube Watch On

Greg Phillinganes’ exploration of the electric piano tones in Spectrasonics’ Keyscape remains one of our favourite product showcase videos, and now the storied player has returned to demo a wide range of Clavinet tones using the same software.

Arguably the funkiest keyboard in history - in fact, there’s no argument - the Clavinet is an electromechanical instrument that was invented by Ernst Zacharias and manufactured (in various forms) by Hohner between 1964 and 1982.

Originally designed for playing Medieval, Baroque and classical music, the Clavinet found its true calling in the hands of the likes of Billy Preston, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea and - in particular - Stevie Wonder, who unlocked its funky potential (with the help of an effects pedal or two). It’s been emulated many times in software, including in Keyscape.

Given that he’s collaborated and toured with Wonder, it’s not surprising that Phillinganes’ Clavinet set includes several of the great man’s songs. Indeed, he demonstrates how he and Stevie share Clav duties on Higher Ground.

“There’s so many on the record but it’s now down to two for live,” he explains, before playing both his and Wonder’s parts on the song.

Tuesday Heartbreak, Maybe Your Baby and Tell Me Something Good (a song that Wonder wrote for Rufus) get an airing, too, leading Phillinganes to joke that he’s serving as a “Stevie-lite”, and giving Spectrasonics “the essence of Stevie without the expense”.

There’s also a nice anecdote regarding Michael McDonald’s I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near), with Phillinganes confirming that he used a Castlebar ‘Whammy Clavinet’ to play the song’s memorable melodic flourishes.

“A lot of people thought that was a guitar, but no no no!” he laughs.

You can find out more about Keyscape on the Spectrasonics website.