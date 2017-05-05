Greg Phillinganes plays 21 classic electric piano tracks using Spectrasonics Keyscape

Keyboard player, session musician and musical director Greg Phillinganes has worked with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Michael Jackson and Toto, and he recently sat down with a copy of Spectrasonics’ Keyscape and jammed through 21 classic electric piano tracks, many of which he was responsible for when they were recorded.

There’s plenty to admire in both the playing and the sounds, so sit back and see how many of the tracks you can identify. If you want to cheat, there’s a full list in the YouTube comments section.