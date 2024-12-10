“It's not quite as dark, but it explores other subjects a little bit more”: Robert Smith confirms existence of ‘companion’ album to Songs Of A Lost World

Cure albums, eh? They're like buses - you wait sixteen years for one, then three come along at once.

That seems to be the message from Robert Smith. In a new interview with Absolute Radio’s Danielle Perry, the Cure frontman has spoken about not only a "companion" album to Songs Of A Lost World, which itself was only released at the start of November, but a third album which apparently takes “a different” approach.

And the companion album sounds as if it may be imminent. “There is another album which is pretty much ready to go. It’s sort of its companion piece,” Smith said. “There’s a third one which is completely different. It’s really kind of random stuff, like late-night studio stuff. But some of it is really good actually, it’s just very very different.”

“This Songs Of A Lost World album is a really emotional piece of work and the companion piece, it’s not quite as dark but it explores other subjects a little bit more,” he continued.

“The third one is very odd, actually. I haven’t finished the words to that one because my headspace has been much more focused on performing these ones. I don’t really want it to end because it’s been so good. The reaction to the new music has been so, so great. It’s been really lovely to feel people giving us all the love.”

The Cure - A Fragile Thing (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

He also intimated that the band may not play live again until next autumn. “We’ll start up again next year. Seriously, I have to finish the second album. We were going to play festivals next year, but then I decided that we weren’t going to play anything next summer. The next time we go out on stage will be autumn next year.”

Happy days for Cure fans, who had been waiting for fresh new music from the band for over a decade and a half. With Songs Of A Lost World getting some of the best reviews of the band’s career and becoming their first UK No 1 album since 1992’s Wish, it looks like the mid-2020s are shaping up to be the Cure’s Indian summer.