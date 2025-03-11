“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy”: What could Drake mean by his cryptic Instagram post?
Could this be ‘round two’ of the Lamar feud?
Drake has teased about his “next chapter” and said that it might leave his fans “feeling uneasy”.
The Canadian rapper took to Instagram yesterday, writing: “U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore.”
He continued: “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”
A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)
A photo posted by on
What it could all mean will no doubt be revealed in time. Drake has had a bruising year, coming off a distant second best in his beef with Kendrick Lamar and humiliated by the huge success of Lamar’s Not Like Us.
Last August Drake teased “round two” on his social media posts, but nothing - musically, at least - has since stemmed from this. Drake did file a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Not Like Us, claiming that it knowingly released Not Like Us and approved of the song which describes Drake and his peers as “certified paedophiles” who should “be registered and placed on neighbourhood watch.” Universal has until March 17 to seek dismissal of the case.
Meanwhile, Lamar continues to overshadow Drake in the arena where it counts most: the charts. The LA rapper’s GNX album, which was released back in November, returned to the top of the Billboard charts this weekend, pipping Drake and PartyNextDoor’s release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by just 500 units. GNX registered 90,500 units for the week just gone compared to Drake’s 90,000.
Poor Drake. When will he catch a break?
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“It’s not really a sore point. It’s just such a stupid point”: Here's why Hans Zimmer’s Dune 2 soundtrack didn’t get an Oscar nomination
“I played lots of rhythm guitar on it, and Freddie said, ‘No, no, no, no - it’s a piano song!’”: How Brian May had to fight to get himself heard on a Queen classic