“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy”: What could Drake mean by his cryptic Instagram post?

Drake has teased about his “next chapter” and said that it might leave his fans “feeling uneasy”.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram yesterday, writing: “U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore.”

He continued: “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”

What it could all mean will no doubt be revealed in time. Drake has had a bruising year, coming off a distant second best in his beef with Kendrick Lamar and humiliated by the huge success of Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Last August Drake teased “round two” on his social media posts, but nothing - musically, at least - has since stemmed from this. Drake did file a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Not Like Us, claiming that it knowingly released Not Like Us and approved of the song which describes Drake and his peers as “certified paedophiles” who should “be registered and placed on neighbourhood watch.” Universal has until March 17 to seek dismissal of the case.

Meanwhile, Lamar continues to overshadow Drake in the arena where it counts most: the charts. The LA rapper’s GNX album, which was released back in November, returned to the top of the Billboard charts this weekend, pipping Drake and PartyNextDoor’s release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by just 500 units. GNX registered 90,500 units for the week just gone compared to Drake’s 90,000.

Poor Drake. When will he catch a break?