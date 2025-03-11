“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy”: What could Drake mean by his cryptic Instagram post?

News
By
published

Could this be ‘round two’ of the Lamar feud?

Drake
(Image credit: Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Drake has teased about his “next chapter” and said that it might leave his fans “feeling uneasy”.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram yesterday, writing: “U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore.”

He continued: “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

A photo posted by on

What it could all mean will no doubt be revealed in time. Drake has had a bruising year, coming off a distant second best in his beef with Kendrick Lamar and humiliated by the huge success of Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Last August Drake teased “round two” on his social media posts, but nothing - musically, at least - has since stemmed from this. Drake did file a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Not Like Us, claiming that it knowingly released Not Like Us and approved of the song which describes Drake and his peers as “certified paedophiles” who should “be registered and placed on neighbourhood watch.” Universal has until March 17 to seek dismissal of the case.

PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake - SOMEBODY LOVES ME - YouTube PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake - SOMEBODY LOVES ME - YouTube
Watch On

Meanwhile, Lamar continues to overshadow Drake in the arena where it counts most: the charts. The LA rapper’s GNX album, which was released back in November, returned to the top of the Billboard charts this weekend, pipping Drake and PartyNextDoor’s release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by just 500 units. GNX registered 90,500 units for the week just gone compared to Drake’s 90,000.

Poor Drake. When will he catch a break?

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Hans Zimmer Dune 2

“It’s not really a sore point. It’s just such a stupid point”: Here's why Hans Zimmer’s Dune 2 soundtrack didn’t get an Oscar nomination
Freddie Mercury on stage in 1978

“I played lots of rhythm guitar on it, and Freddie said, ‘No, no, no, no - it’s a piano song!’”: How Brian May had to fight to get himself heard on a Queen classic

Hans Zimmer Dune 2

“It’s not really a sore point. It’s just such a stupid point”: Here's why Hans Zimmer’s Dune 2 soundtrack didn’t get an Oscar nomination
See more latest
Most Popular
Hans Zimmer Dune 2
“It’s not really a sore point. It’s just such a stupid point”: Here's why Hans Zimmer’s Dune 2 soundtrack didn’t get an Oscar nomination
Freddie Mercury on stage in 1978
“I played lots of rhythm guitar on it, and Freddie said, ‘No, no, no, no - it’s a piano song!’”: How Brian May had to fight to get himself heard on a Queen classic
Cyndi Lauper
“I was told I can’t do a women’s tour because nobody will go see it. ‘Women don’t sell like men sell.’ Then I toured with Cher and we played for a million people”: Cyndi Lauper announces final dates on farewell tour
Gene Simmons
“Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny, and knowledgeable on almost any subject:” The Kiss legend wants you to be his assistant… but there’s a catch
Homemade guitar
“Brian May was a huge inspiration for this project”: Teenager constructs electric guitar from scrap wood
D&#039;Wayne Wiggins
“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world”: Tony! Toni! Toné! guitarist and singer D’Wayne Wiggins has died, aged 64
Black Sabbath in 1970
“The idea was to make an album heavier than anything that had ever been heard before”: Tony Iommi recalls the making of Black Sabbath’s legendary debut
Tool
"If you hated Tool fans, this is what you would do": Tool booed by their own fans at their own festival
Vai performing with David Lee Roth in 1986
“I could play the same parts that Edward played - but it never sounded like him”: Steve Vai reveals his favourite Van Halen song to play
Ben Eller wears a black Dunlop Tortex T-shirt [left] and holds a double-cut electric guitar; [right] Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher perform onstage with Mastodon.
“Can you learn 17 Mastodon songs immediately? Please give some love, stage right, say hello to Mr Ben Eller”: YouTuber makes Mastodon live debut following Brent Hinds’ shock exit – but what’s next for the prog-metal behemoths?