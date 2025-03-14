“I really just did it for fun. I’m not switching genres or anything”: As she releases her new country song, The Giver, Chappell Roan names the Lady Gaga song that turned her on to pure pop

News
By published

"I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y'all," she explains

Chappell Roan
(Image credit: YouTube/Instagram/Chappell Roan)

Today’s the day that Chappell Roan drops her new single – The Giver – her first since standalone single Good Luck, Babe! took her stratospheric and shone a light on her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

But after carving herself her own unique slice of the pop cake, fans eager for more may be surprised (and even disappointed) by the bold new direction she’s exhibiting on her new track

Yes, like everyone else in pop and dance these days, Roan ‘gone country’.

Chappell Roan - The Giver (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Chappell Roan - The Giver (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Roan announced the song on her socials, explaining that she and producer Dan Nigro had “never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music."

“I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars," she continued.

"Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry [sic] xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y'all.”

“I think I like this too”

Elaborating further, Roan told the Today’s Country Radio show on Apple Music: “I wanted to write a country song, ‘cos I just thought it would be funny. It’s campy and it’s fun. I’m from southwest Missouri,” she explained. “Grew up on Christian and country, and then found Alejandro by Lady Gaga and I was like, ‘I think I like this too.’”

And while Roan’s country roots and love of country are an obvious underlying influence on the new song, there’s something a little closer to the surface that pushed Roan into trying something new: “Big & Rich’s ‘Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” she reveals.

“I was like, ‘I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that. Because that’s how I write. I’m like, ‘How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?’ And I was like, ‘I want to write that song, but Chappell’s version.’”

“I really just did it for fun. I’m not switching genres or anything,” she concludes, before teasing “But it’s not no forever…”

Chappell Roan: "The Giver" & Country Music | Apple Music - YouTube Chappell Roan:
Watch On
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

These don't go to 11: New teaser trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues reveals that the band's amp volume levels now go even louder
Basement Jaxx

“You can’t really say to Yoko Ono, ‘Sorry, I forgot to press record’, can you?”: Our forgotten interview with big-beat legends Basement Jaxx reveals the oddness of working with John Lennon’s widow - and a love for Atari
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

These don't go to 11: New teaser trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues reveals that the band's amp volume levels now go even louder
See more latest
Most Popular
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
These don't go to 11: New teaser trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues reveals that the band's amp volume levels now go even louder
Benson Deep See Diver Fuzz-Echo: the Portland, Oregon amp and pedal brand has teamed up with Deep Sea Diver&#039;s Jessica Dobson for pedal to help you nail her signature indie sound – but it&#039;s a whole lot more than that.
“To call this simply a ‘gated fuzz pedal with an echo feature’ would be an injustice to its essence!”: Benson Amps teams up with Jessica Dobson for the awesome and unorthodox Deep Sea Diver Fuzz-Echo
Harley Benton PowerPlants ISO-Li05 and ISO-Li09: these high-powered, budget-friendly pedalboard power supplies have an integrated lithium-ion battery
“A game-changer for musicians seeking complete freedom on stage or in the studio”: Pedalboard power to go? Harley Benton’s new PowerPlant PowerBanks are take-anywhere power bricks with an onboard battery
John Lennon coin
“A fitting tribute to an artist who would have celebrated his 85th birthday”: John Lennon to be honoured with a commemorative coin
Coheed And Cambria’s guitarist and lead vocalist Claudio Sanchez
“One time when I fell into the drums, I really tried to own the moment!”: The rock band whose fans “cherish” every onstage disaster
Dawn Robinson
"If you had said when I was in En Vogue that ‘you’ll be living in your car one day’, I’d be like ‘no, I’m always going to have an apartment": But former En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson is living in her car - out of choice
Deals of the week
MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a massive £800 off the Gibson Mary Ford Les Paul, £400 off the Dave Grohl signature Epiphone, as well as hundreds off live sound equipment
Charvel Limited Edition Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 in Aged Arctic: this high-performance S-style has a heavily weathered finish, an HSH DiMarzio pickup configuration and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato.
“The look of a road warrior that has many more glorious miles ahead of it”: Charvel’s new limited edition Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 is a box-fresh hotrodded S-style that looks like it’s got some serious city miles on it
behringer
Has Behringer gone too far with the 676, its clone of the Universal Audio 6176?
Micky Dolenz
“I didn’t have to learn every rhythm and tempo to be at the standard of a studio musician. I learnt what I had to learn and I think I did pretty well": The Monkees' drummer Micky Dolenz says he had the musical chops that his role required