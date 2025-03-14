“I really just did it for fun. I’m not switching genres or anything”: As she releases her new country song, The Giver, Chappell Roan names the Lady Gaga song that turned her on to pure pop
"I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y'all," she explains
Today’s the day that Chappell Roan drops her new single – The Giver – her first since standalone single Good Luck, Babe! took her stratospheric and shone a light on her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.
But after carving herself her own unique slice of the pop cake, fans eager for more may be surprised (and even disappointed) by the bold new direction she’s exhibiting on her new track
Yes, like everyone else in pop and dance these days, Roan ‘gone country’.
Roan announced the song on her socials, explaining that she and producer Dan Nigro had “never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music."
“I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars," she continued.
"Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry [sic] xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y'all.”
“I think I like this too”
Elaborating further, Roan told the Today’s Country Radio show on Apple Music: “I wanted to write a country song, ‘cos I just thought it would be funny. It’s campy and it’s fun. I’m from southwest Missouri,” she explained. “Grew up on Christian and country, and then found Alejandro by Lady Gaga and I was like, ‘I think I like this too.’”
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
And while Roan’s country roots and love of country are an obvious underlying influence on the new song, there’s something a little closer to the surface that pushed Roan into trying something new: “Big & Rich’s ‘Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” she reveals.
“I was like, ‘I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that. Because that’s how I write. I’m like, ‘How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?’ And I was like, ‘I want to write that song, but Chappell’s version.’”
“I really just did it for fun. I’m not switching genres or anything,” she concludes, before teasing “But it’s not no forever…”
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
These don't go to 11: New teaser trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues reveals that the band's amp volume levels now go even louder
“You can’t really say to Yoko Ono, ‘Sorry, I forgot to press record’, can you?”: Our forgotten interview with big-beat legends Basement Jaxx reveals the oddness of working with John Lennon’s widow - and a love for Atari