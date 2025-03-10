Calvin Harris goes country for his first step back behind the mic in a decade

Yee haw. It’s a known fact that country music is hotter than ever and, always willing to ride a genre-mashing bucking bronco, here comes Calvin Harris, fresh out of the stocks on yet another new style being his first new music since 2022’s EDM-shirking Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.

The new track has broken cover via a new, 32-second long clip on the DJ’s Instagram, showing Calvin in the studio (following his recent house move, we assume) picking at an acoustic and – surprise surprise – getting behind the mic for the first time in 10 years.

Yes, it may come as a surprise to casual Calvin watchers but Harris’s global fame and sleek EDM superstar DJ/producer status only came after he decided to step out of the limelight, drop the dork chic and put the mic down. In fact, his last credited appearance on lead vocals was for the 2015 recording of My Way (not that one).

Calvin Harris - My Way (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

However, as a rule, following You Used To Hold Me, the fourth single from his second album, Ready for the Weekend, and despite being very much the solo artist on his I Invented Disco debut, Harris deemed that his vocals weren’t acceptable in the 2010s…

Calvin Harris - Acceptable in the 80's (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The new clip shows a new, hairier Harris vocal-frying his way through a moody turn, dropping away just as – we assume – the synths and wobbly bassline drop.

A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) A photo posted by on

And with EDM giving way to YEEDEM on for smashes such as Kane Brown and Marshmello’s Miles On It and Diplo and Morgan Wallen Heartless (following pioneer-ing work by Avicii on the likes of Wake Me Up and Broken Arrows ) it’s not hard/surprising to see where Harris wanted to head next.

And it looks like the track has got at least a couple of high-profile fan already: Harris’s wife Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope offers “Those vocals 😮‍💨🔥 YEEEESSSSS!!!” while TV presenter Davina McCall approves of Harris’ ‘new’ move with “I LOVE IT WHEN YOU DO THE VOCALS.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s no firm date or time attached to its release but Harris in his original promised, “It’s coming", before [STOP PRESS] adding a "Next week" update revealing even more the the track's country vibes…