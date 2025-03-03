“I play the guitar, but I’m not trained as a musician. So the chords I write with aren’t the most technical”: Beabadoobee says that her unorthodox method of guitar playing has an impact on her songwriting
She also reveals that gets “scared that people will get annoyed” at the number of guitar changes during her shows
Singer-songwriter Beabdoobee has again been discussing her unorthodox method of guitar playing, and how it influences her songwriting.
Speaking to the NME at this weekend’s Brit Awards, where she was nominated in the Artist of the year and Best alternative/rock act categories, Beabdoobee said: “I play the guitar, but I’m not trained as a musician. So the chords I write with aren’t the most technical, wanky chord progressions.”
This being the case, the star - real name Beatrice Laus - says that she depends on “trying to find a melody that brings something to life. I think there is a beauty in that.”
Laus also doubled-down on her love of imperfection in songwriting: “There is a beauty in mistakes, I think,” she observes. “Hearing the rawness of someone’s art is cool to me, and that’s why I like the simple songs the best.”
Beabadoobee previously discussed her singular guitar style in 2024. “The way I play guitar, every time I play with a session musician, they’re like, ‘What the fuck are you doing? What chords are you playing?’” she told Mix Online. “They’re always like, ‘It sounds pretty, but that chord does not even exist!’ I don’t really follow any rules.”
After her recent tour in support of This Is How Tomorrow Moves, her third album, Beabadoobee has more headlining dates to look forward to this year, along with a support slot with Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park in July.
Of what we can expect from her live show, she says that “everyone says that I have around 10 guitar changes. I actually get scared that people will get annoyed at that because I’m constantly changing guitars... but expect a lot of different coloured guitars!”
