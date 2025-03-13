“I didn’t have to learn every rhythm and tempo to be at the standard of a studio musician. I learnt what I had to learn and I think I did pretty well": The Monkees' drummer Micky Dolenz says he had the musical chops that his role required

News
By published

"I was a guitarist and for the audition I played Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry," he explains

Micky Dolenz
(Image credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Micky Dolenz - the last surviving Monkee - has been taking about the show and its legacy.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Dolenz compares the '60s show to a similar one from the 21st Century: "The auditions were extensive, We had to sing, play, do a little comedy and show we could act. I was a guitarist and for the audition I played Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry. The Monkees did what Glee did - only 30 years earlier!"

The Monkees were arguably the first ‘manufactured’ band, the Prefab Four as they were sneeringly-known to some at the time. Of the four, only Mike Nesmith was an accomplished musician, though as Dolenz points out, he wasn’t a complete novice.

He had been told "You’re going to be the wacky drummer," he recalls. "(But) I could read music, played classical guitar and had been in covers bands. I’d sat behind the drums and played around, so I wasn’t starting from square one.

"But I didn’t have to learn every rhythm and tempo to be at the standard of a studio musician. I learnt what I had to learn and I think I did pretty well.”

Of course, the Monkees later became a ‘proper’ band. From their third album, Headquarters, onwards they played on their own records, and increasingly wrote their own material, of which Dolenz’s own Randy Scouse Git (retitled Alternate Title for single release) is a prime example. As we recently reported, they even helped to introduce the world to the synthesizer.

Later on came the Head movie, which saw them cutting the apron strings completely with teen pop. Though greeted with bafflement at the time, it’s since come to be regarded as a psychedelic cult classic. Watching it, even today, is a deeply strange experience.

Pete Tork and Nesmith left soon afterwards and the Monkees had ground to halt by 1970, leaving nothing but good memories for the kids who grew up watching the TV show.

In the UK that generation extended far beyond just baby boomers - the show was repeated by the BBC throughout the 1970s, right up to 1984.

There were various reunions down the years. Davy Jones died in 2012, followed by Peter Tork in 2019 and Mike Nesmith two years later. Now Dolenz is the last Monkee standing.

Any Dolenz’s favourite Monkees songs? “We did such a variety of material,” he considers. “I was more of a hardcore rock ’n’ roller, Mike was country rock, Peter was folk and David was Broadway… Of the ballads I sang, the one I liked best was Sometime in the Morning by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, and of course, in pop, I’m a Believer by Neil Diamond."

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Haim

“Everything’s gonna figure out”: The first track on Haim’s new album includes an as yet uncleared George Michael sample and was inspired by Beyoncé
Steven Knight Liam and Noel Gallagher

Live Forever: The writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders is masterminding a movie of the Oasis reunion tour
Zoom R4 MultiTrak

“An ideal tool for capturing ideas on the move”: Zoom R4 MultiTrak review
See more latest
Most Popular
Haim
“Everything’s gonna figure out”: The first track on Haim’s new album includes an as yet uncleared George Michael sample and was inspired by Beyoncé
dawesome
"Want a sound that makes your speakers question their life choices?": Dawesome's Hate is the nasty and twisted counterpart to its Love multi-effects plugin
Steven Knight Liam and Noel Gallagher
Live Forever: The writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders is masterminding a movie of the Oasis reunion tour
IK Multimedia Tonex Editor
“Customise your live rig with real-time precision”: IK Multimedia has just made its digital amp modelling ecosystem easier to manage with the Tonex Editor
John Lennon and Yoko Ono
“I fell in love with an independent creative genius. I started waking up”: The trailer for One To One: John & Yoko documentary has been released
Gibson RD Custom: the cult-classic electric guitar returns in an Ebony finish, with the full Custom aesthetic of block inlays on an ebony fingerboard, multi-ply binding, and gold hardware and pickup coverings.
“One of my favourite forgotten Gibson designs of all time”: The cult-classic RD Custom is officially back (in black)
Fender Player II Limited Edition 3-Color Sunburst Sparkle series: the Precision Bass, Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass get a limited edition makeover for 2025.
“A stage-ready guitar with contemporary updates to power your performance ”: Fender unveils limited edition Player II Series refresh, with the Strat, Tele, Precision and Jazz Basses refinished in dazzling Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst
The Bangles
“I knew that to do something so blatantly pop… there was a resistance”: Guitarist in huge ‘80s power-pop band says she had reservations about their biggest hit, which was released shortly before they broke up
Phil X
“I never would have approached anything associated with suicide for a song, but after I heard about Chris Cornell’s passing I wrote that lyric”: Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X digs deep on his new album
Nick Cave, Flea and a bear
“What is this garbage?”: 25 years on, Nick Cave has made his peace with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and reveals what happened when Flea came face to face with a bear…