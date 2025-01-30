Here are all all the big names who've piled on to play at the 2025 Grammy Awards to "rebuild, uplift and support those in need"

Mark it on your musical calendar if it isn’t there already. The 67th Grammy Awards take place this Sunday, February 2, beamed down the wires live from the Crypto.com Arena (aka The Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles, California.

The invites are out there and the big names are all but confirmed for what could well be the most genuinely star-studded and musically diverse Grammy’s in recent memory.

The organisers already went large with the all-girl big guns in their initial wave of social media announcements last week, surprising no-one and delighting many with the confirmed attendance of Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and RAYE as live performers.

Now a second raft of superstars has hit the wires with famous names confirming and retweeting their endorsement. Fresh acts on the bill include Chris Martin, St Vincent, Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock.

Notably the Coldplay invite was only addressed to Martin it seems, and it's his solo name that’s on the Recording Academy’s social cards rather than his band’s.

Chris Martin of @coldplay will join our roster of performers at this year's #GRAMMYs.Watch the GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS and @paramountplus: https://t.co/2asm4kwpD3 pic.twitter.com/DoNN3xzHQJJanuary 29, 2025

Martin will be appearing alongside Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent in a tribute to Los Angeles, to pay respects to those lost in the recent LA fires.

“The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a news release.

“We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

Meanwhile, later in the show, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson, Cynthia Erivo, Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock will be appearing in a tribute to producer (and multiple Grammy Award winner) Quincy Jones , who passed away late last year.

Once again comedian Trevor Noah will be returning to host the event – his fifth time in the hot seat – doubtless giving it just the right amount of playful finger-pointing offset by acres of forelock-tugging respect. (The Grammys has never been the place for Golden Globes-style takedowns.)

The latest stars join a line-up that already includes Shakira, Doechii, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone, with more big names seemingly set to be squeezed in in the coming days? [cough: Beyoncé?]

And – wait a minute – Stevie Wonder AND Herbie Hancock are on the bill again? Surely Howard Jones and Thomas Dolby can’t be too far behind?

1985 Grammy Awards Synthesizer Medley (Hancock, Wonder, Dolby, Jones) - YouTube Watch On

Cross your fingers…

The show kick starts at 5pm to 8:30 pm PST local time. That’s Monday, 3 Feb 2025 at 1:00 am to 4:30 am UK.