FireAid takes place tonight. Here’s how it works and how you can watch the show

After a tiny two-week breakneck period of prep, tonight is the big night for FireAid, the star-studded live music event aimed at raising money to help LA recover from the largest and most destructive fires in the city’s history.

We’ve previously spoken about the gig’s aims, charities and stars here, so this is our guide to who’s playing where and how you can watch what’s promising to be the biggest live music global watch since 1985’s LiveAid.

In fact, there are two gigs taking place later today, 30 January – both in downtown LA with the first kicking off at 6pm local LA PST which is 9pm in New York, and for the UK nightowls, 2am Friday morning in the UK.

The shows are scheduled to start an hour and half apart and will include short sets from each artist, rumoured to be around two to four songs long.

The first gig, taking place in the Intuit Dome has a decidedly pop bent and features: Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The exact order of attendees is still TBC so be set for some surprises with special guests spelling out the show’s message and aims and padding like pros when those technical gremlins strike…

Meanwhile, a short distance away at the Kia Forum things get rather more serious with a rock-based show starring: Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, the Black Crowes, and John Mayer.

Dave Matthews, who was scheduled to play (rumoured to be alongside John Mayer), won’t now be appearing due to a "critical illness in the family".

Both shows, and the combined show being beamed out to tens-of-millions will, of course, present multiple logistical nightmares for the organisers and (at the time of writing) it’s yet to be seen how the staff and tech at the venues and the multiple streaming services involved cope with demand both live at the shows, and globally at home.

Cleverly, by staggering the performances, attendees at both gigs will be able to enjoy ALL the performances as, in between seeing their favourite acts live, performances from the other show in town will be beamed in on a big screen.

Meanwhile, viewers at home will – it’s hoped – enjoy a seamless performance with acts seeming to come and go with zero stage set-up and sound check.

Cross those fingers and toes…

Want to watch the show? Multiple streaming services will be carrying it live so pick your favourite and be set to hop from platform to platform as each gets put to the test…

You can watch the show via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Facebook, Instagram, Max, Netflix, Tudum, Paramount+, Peacock, NBC News Now, YouTube and KTLA.

The show is also being beamed live to select AMC and Regal theatres across the US.