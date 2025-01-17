FireAid is go: Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Dave Matthews, John Mayer and more pile on for mega charity gig

In response to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, two benefit concerts known collectively as FireAid have been scheduled to take place in the city on 30 January.

Let’s kick of with a look at that (current) line-up in full: Billie Eilish and Finneas, Dave Matthews and John Mayer (appearing together), Earth Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, “and more”.

That’s impressive.

And with the announcement only just out of the blocks you can bet that many more stars will be signing up before curtain up.

Indeed, while as yet unconfirmed, given that The Eagles have just contributed $2.5 million to the cause, there's speculation that the legendary band will be contributing another reformation.

The recent LA wildfires have rocked America and the global entertainment industry, with countless stars in the fields of music, film and the broader world of entertainment losing their homes and workspaces as fire swept through some of LA’s most prestigious locations.

Fires in LA’s Palisades and beachside Malibu caught the world by surprise and, as we write, the destruction and efforts to contain the blaze continue.

Now, in an effort to show solidarity and to play their part putting back in place what they helped to build, an unprecedented line-up of stars are to play one-night-only gigs at LA’s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on Thursday, 30 January.

Eilish hails from LA's Highland Park, Gaga owns a home in Malibu, Katy Perry has homes both in Beverly Hills and nearby Montecito, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers are, of course, legendary LA residents.

That gives organisers - at the time of writing - just 13 days to get the gig together, with tickets going on sale this coming Wednesday, 22 January via Ticketmaster.

And, for those who won’t be lucky enough to witness what will doubtless prove a once-in-a-lifetime gathering, music fans everywhere can enjoy the gig at 70 AMC Theatres across the States and at home via Apple Music and the Apple TV App, Max, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

Additionally, official radio partner iHeartRadio will be broadcasting the gig across 860 radio stations, its digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.

It’s promised that “fans around the globe” will be able to contribute to the cause in what is promising to be one of the biggest global live music events since 1985’s Live Aid.

Cash raised will be used on services at the front line to stop the fires and then, once abated, in measures to rebuild communities and help prevent further disaster.

The FireAid benefit concert is being produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents, with NBA basketball team LA Clippers covering the expenses for the event.