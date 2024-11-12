“Even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there”: Oasis still have it, claims Liam Gallagher

In news that will surprise precisely no-one at all, Liam Gallagher has claimed that when Oasis finally do play those reunion gigs next year they will sound as good as they were back in the 1990s.

How do we know this? Inevitably, via Twitter/X. He posted on the social media platform: “Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when some bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you C*** even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there.”

Well, what else would you expect? If ever there’s a rock star who’s lived a life unburdened by self-doubt it’s Liam Gallagher.

Oasis - Some Might Say (Official HD Remastered Video) - YouTube Watch On

It’s not the first time Liam has taken to Twitter/X this week. When asked by a fan about how he feels about the new songs Noel has written for a new Oasis album next year, Liam simply wrote: “blown away.”

This new Oasis album is as yet unconfirmed. But we do know, via Liam again, that something is in the air. Back in September when another fan asked “Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???”, Liam replied: “Yep it’s already finished.”

Meanwhile the tour keeps on growing. Oasis last week confirmed five South American gigs for next November, with the band playing dates in Santiago, Chile, Buenos Aires in Argentina and Sao Paulo in Brazil. They announced the latter with the statement: "People of Brazil. Carnival has come early. Fix up. Look sharp. Oasis will see you soon."

With European, North American and Australian dates also now confirmed, the Oasis comeback tour is almost fully in place and with the prospect of a new album too, this looks likely to be the story that will dominate most of 2025. Whether the Gallaghers will be able to get through an entire year in each other’s company without combusting is another matter. It’ll be fascinating, whatever.