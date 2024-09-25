Ringo stuck down by illness and forced to cancel remaining tour dates

Ring Starr and the All Starr Band’s extensive and ongoing tour has been cut short due to illness. The ex-Beatles living legend has had to cancel his final two gigs under doctor’s orders as he recovers from a cold – doubtless with a little help from his (Fisherman’s) friends…

Starr is currently being backed by Toto legend, guitarist Steve Lukather alongside Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, with Gregg Bissonette behind the kit.

The planned nine-date Autumn leg of the band’s tour has now been cut short to seven with the remaining two at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia on the 24th of September and tonight's scheduled gig at New York’s Radio City Music Hall being cancelled.

Previously the band had spent 2024 touring the West Coast of America and Mexico after kicking off with a six-night mini-residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

A statement on Instagram regarding Starr’s illness and subsequent cancellations reads:

“Today Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight’s performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness.

“Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest.

“As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon.”

Starr surfaced new material earlier this year with his solo EP Crooked Boy – a four-track collaboration with songwriter Linda Perry – coming out in April. Previous hits penned by the ex-4 Non Blondes vocalist and producer include Beautiful by Christina Aguilera; What You Waiting For? by Gwen Stefani; and Get the Party Started by Pink.