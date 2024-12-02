"It’s a sad day for every MCR fan. He was so pivotal to their sound for so long": Tributes paid to My Chemical Romance’s Bob Bryar

Tributes have been coming in for the ex-My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar, who was found dead last week. He was just 44.

The band have issued a statement, saying: “The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing,” Bryar joined the band shortly after their second album, 2004’s Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, replacing original drummer Matt Pellisier. He left six years later just before the band released fourth album Danger Days: Last Days of the Fabulous Killjoys.

Fans have taken to social media. Speaking on Twitter/X, the elder emo said: "it’s a sad day for every MCR fan. he was so pivotal to their sound for so long."

A J 9 5 said: "Drumming on the black parade album is exceptional, RIP to a legend." The account Life Echoes Psychology Facts said: "A heartbreaking loss for the music world. Bob Bryar’s impact on My Chemical Romance and fans everywhere won’t be forgotten. Rest easy, legend."

Bryar’s body was discovered at his Tennessee home over the weekend. He had not been seen in public since November 4. No foul play is suspected, though a medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Bryar's death.

Bryar’s tenure in the band coincided with My Chemical Romance’s most successful years. The band’s third album The Black Parade was a huge success, going multi-platinum in both the UK and US, whilst the lead single, Welcome To The Black Parade was a UK Number One in September 2006, a peak moment not only for MCR but the emo genre as a whole.

His years in the group were not without their problems. He suffered third-degree burns in an accident whilst on the set of a music video in 2006, which led to an infection. He had multiple complications from the injuries and the band had to cancel a number of shows while he recovered. The following year Bryar began having problems with his wrist whilst the band were touring the Black Parade. He had to be temporarily replaced, though returned for the last leg of the tour in early 2008.

After leaving the group, Bryar worked on various musical projects, before starting a career in real estate. Speaking to the Alternative Press in 2016, the drummer appeared to be positive about his time in the band. “I left a very good touring gig where I was tour managing and doing sound. I left that job to join a band that was filthy, had sh*tty gear, a smashed-up, smoking, death-trap van and was poor. They smelled bad, too. I was so happy to receive the offer,” he told the outlet.

“Long before we recorded ‘Welcome to the Black Parade,’ I knew that (MCR) were special and I wanted in. I wanted to help evolve the band and be able to shred with them every night.”