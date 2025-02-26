Classic MTV Unplugged episodes, including Nirvana's, are now available to stream on Paramount+
Many have not been seen for over two decades
File under ‘Why didn’t they do this years ago?’ Paramount+ has announced that they’ve added a whole tranche of classic MTV Unplugged episodes to their streaming service, some of which haven’t been seen for over 20 years.
This includes over 50 episodes, from seasons 1 to 8 and 10 to 13 of the series, and include performances from the likes of Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, REM, Alanis Morisette, Oasis, Pearl Jam and perhaps the most famous Unplugged of all: Nirvana’s set from November 1993.
As well as Unplugged, Paramount has also got its hands on a whole load of VH1 Storytellers. These are seasons 1 to 9, 11 to 13, 15 and 16 and included in this lot are memorable episodes featuring artists like David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Alicia Keys, Ringo Starr and Elton John.
The other show in the Paramount dump is CMT Crossroads, which launched back in 2002 and is still going to this day. The concept behind this is that a country star will team up with an artist in another genre and among the episodes available to stream now included ones with Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson, Stevie Nicks and Lady A, Sting and Vince Gill and Lindsay Buckingham.
So if you’ve got access to Paramount+ that’s your next few months’ viewing sorted then...
