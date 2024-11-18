“What am I doing there singing a ballad? I’m a rock singer!”: Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner, blasts the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Lou Gramm, the singer on Foreigner’s biggest hits, has lashed out at the the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for the way the band’s induction was handled on 19 October.

Gramm sang for Foreigner in the band’s heyday in the late ’70s and ’80s, performing on classic songs such as Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, Urgent, Juke Box Hero, Waiting For A Girl Like You and I Want To Know What Love Is.

But since 2005, the band has been fronted by another singer, Kelly Hansen, in a line-up featuring only one original member, guitarist Mick Jones.

Gramm understood that Jones would not participate in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony. The guitarist is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, and has not toured with Foreigner since 2023.

But in an interview with Rolling Stone, Gramm says he believed that he and the other surviving original members of the band would perform at the ceremony, and was shocked when he discovered that they were being offered only a minor role on the night.

“We didn’t know we weren’t going to be allowed to play until the last minute,” Gramm said. “And if we didn’t do things their way, we wouldn’t perform at all. That was not satisfactory. So we did it their way and did not like it at all.”

Gramm had previously stated of Foreigner’s current line-up: “If they want to attend that night, I would be okay with that. I have nothing against them. But I think the spotlight belongs on the original band that night.”

But as it transpired, it was the current line-up that performed at the Hall Of Fame event, with guest appearances from Slash, Chad Smith, Sammy Hagar, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson.

Gramm sang a duet with Clarkson on I Want To Know What Love Is, while two former members of the group, keyboardist Al Greenwood and bassist Rick Wills, sang backing vocals. Dennis Elliott, Foreigner’s drummer from 1976 to 1993, had already declined to attend the event once he had become aware of the situation at hand.

Gramm told Rolling Stone: “Dennis heard from somebody that the original band was not going to play, so he didn’t even show up at the induction because he was so angry that the new Foreigner was going to play, and not the original Foreigner.

“That was the whole point of us being inducted, so we could play, the original band with most of the original members, doing one or two songs. And we had the rug pulled out from under our feet. So Al and Rick were singing background vocals, standing in front of a mic, on I Want to Know What Love Is. And it was just not what I expected for the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.”

He also said of I Want to Know What Love Is, the band’s biggest hit: “That’s a great song… but it’s the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. What am I doing there singing a ballad? I’m a rock singer. I sang some very intense and rocking songs for Foreigner. There were huge hits. And they reduced me to I Want To Know What Love Is. That song’s been haunting me most of my career.”

Gramm continued: “I’m not sure if it was the Hall Of Fame that kept it under the lid that we aren’t playing, or it might have been Foreigner’s management that wanted it this way. Whoever is responsible, I’m not happy.”

Gramm said he did consider pulling out the event as Dennis Elliott had done. “It crossed my mind,” he admitted. “But I’m a bigger man that that.”

In conclusion, Gramm said that he was proud of Foreigner’s place in the Hall Of Fame. “There’s certain things I wish would’ve gone different at the induction, but by and large, it feels good to be part of this.”

He added that he has a new solo album ready for release in early 2025. “It’s all new songs, really good ones. I think it’s catchy and will be a home run.”

But he remains adamant that his forthcoming solo tour will be his last.

“I don’t want to go all the way to the end of next year,” he said. “I’ve had enough. I’ve been doing this for 54 years.”