“This is the end of every song that we sing”: The Cure are back with their first new music in 16 years

Following a series of teases on Twitter and promotional glimmers from postcards to posters, The Cure are officially back: Their first new material in 16 years, a single entitled Alone, will be released on Thursday.

And, given the band's long history, heritage and UK birthing, the first airing comes in an entirely Cure-appropriate way. You can catch the first play by tuning into Mary Anne Hobbs’ show on BBC Radio 6 Music at precisely noon (UK time) on Thursday the 26th of September to listen in.

The first play marks the end of an intriguing promotional anti-blitz that has had fans on tenterhooks as to what the heck was going on in Cure world.

So far fans have been treated to clips via social media, requiring the joining of a WhatsApp group and answering the question: “Want to hear ‘Alone’?” with an option to click ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. Fans correctly answering ‘Yes’ were then treated to a 12 second clip of the track.

Fan club members were also sent a cryptic postcard requiring the application of an infrared light to reveal a message (the title of a new album?) and a date (its release date?).

Those inquisitive enough to spot it soon learned that Songs Of A Lost World will be out on November 1st 2024.

And there’s a new website which cleverly requires the entry of that release date (in spooky roman numerals, of course) in order to enter. (That’s I-XI-MMXXIV if you’re wondering.)

The new website releases the longest clip yet (at 31 seconds), revealing a suitably dark and grandiose new sound with Robert Smith intoning ““This is the end of every song that we sing. The fire burned out to ash, the stars grow dim with tears.”

Which has subsequently (and helpfully) been posted on social media for far easier access…

And further cryptic fun was uncaged earlier this month when a mysterious new poster appeared at the pub where the band first played, The Railway in Crawley… This is important… This means something…

Yes. All of the above means that the band who haven’t released a studio album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream are officially back.

Fans had hoped for (a teased) 2014 ‘sister’ album – 4:14 Scream – but that project was shelved with few and infrequent comms from the band and Smith coming ever since.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2019, Smith confirmed that the band had been recording however. “The songs are like 10 minutes, 12 minutes long. We recorded 19 songs,” he said. “We just played music for three weeks. And it’s great. I know everyone says that. But it really is fucking great. It’s so dark. It’s incredibly intense.”

While the new album hasn’t been officially confirmed, given the activity above its title and release date would appear to be a certainty, most likely with new track Alone being the lead single from it.