These don't go to 11: New teaser trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues reveals that the band's amp volume levels now go even louder

Finally, finally a release date has been announced for the upcoming Spinal Tap sequel.

According to Deadline, the film, which was delayed due to the Hollywood strike, is set to land in cinemas on Friday 6 September. There’s no trailer yet, but a teaser ad has been released.

It features a Marshall amp being plugged in and - yes - bass, mid and treble are all turned up to 11, before the volume goes up, not just to 11... but to infinity. The clip ends to the strains of Stonehenge from the original 1984 film.

Spinal Tap II Teaser

We already know quite a bit about Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, as it’s been styled. In an interview with Empire last year, director and co-writer Rob Reiner filled us in on what the three members of the band have been doing since we last saw them in the 1980s.

“Nigel [Tufnel] has been running a cheese and guitar shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed,” Reiner explained. “He’s also been performing with a local folk band in the village that play penny whistle and mandolin, and he plays electric guitar with them. We show a little clip of that.”

“David St Hubbins has been living in Morro Bay in California, and he’s been writing music for podcasts, particularly this one true-crime podcast called The Trouble With Murder. He also writes the music that you hear when you’re on hold on the phone.”

“Derek [Smalls] is living in London and is now the curator of the New Museum of Glue. He’s curated glue from every country in the world - the whole history of glue - and he shows me around. He’s also been performing with a philharmonic orchestra, and he’s written this kind of symphony about the fact that the devil wears a bad hair piece. It’s called Hell Toupee.”

It’s been confirmed that there are a number of cameos - Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich are all set to play themselves and both McCartney and Elton have contributed to the movie’s soundtrack.

In the Empire interview, Reiner let slip some details about the plot. Apparently, the band have been convinced to sign a contract for one more performance: “But then some big music star, while screwing around at a sound check, is filmed on an iPhone singing a Tap song, and it goes wild on social media. All of a sudden, the contract is worth something.”