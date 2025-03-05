“If we sit around and complain about things, you're really missing the point": AI finds champions in strange places as Slayer’s Dave Lombardo reckons we've never had it so good

News
By
published

The music biz is up in arms about the state of streaming and the advent of AI. But Slayer's ex-drummer reckons we've got it all wrong

Dave Lombardo
(Image credit: Getty Images/Scott Dudelson/Bettmann)

It’s all too easy to forget just how good today’s music lovers have it. We’re able to hear whatever track we want, be it the latest release or an old classic. And where previously you may spend £50/$50 dollars per month, trawling stores to find your music fix, paying a fifth of that for instant access really does seem to be too good to be true.

The price we pay for such luxury?

Nagging doubts that somebody somewhere is keeping all our money instead of giving it to the artists we love. That those artists (and future artists) will give up entirely due to having to earn a living (and not being paid one). Or have their human talent rendered entirely redundant through the advent of ever more powerful AI capable of creating infinite songs in any style to drown the market.

Welcome to the future.

But let’s keep it light. Let's take a leaf out of former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo’s book and – contrary to the position held by many musicians of his stature – find an irrefutable brightside.

"We all know the negative part of it – obviously, the change we've had to witness. But, hey, that's evolution. That's life,” explained a breezy Lombardo on his recent appearance on the RRBG podcast. “We're gonna be viejitos [little old men] if we start complaining about it. It's, like, 'Oh, you know, back in my day,' this and that. It's, like, no – you have to go with the flow."

EP351 - Dave & Paula Lombardo - YouTube EP351 - Dave & Paula Lombardo - YouTube
Watch On

Head in the sand? Or simply wise words from someone who’s sufficiently experienced and chilled to know what’s really going on?

"I think there's a lot of advantages in today's industry,” Lombardo continued. “You could put music out – anybody could put music out and anybody could record it at home. And there are just so many advantages.

"The research that you can do online to clear up any questions, if you have a problem. All those are brilliant advantages. And I think we should embrace those and use them to our benefit.

“I think if we sit around and complain about things, you're really missing the point."

"You've been given all these great tools, and I think it's just better for us all around. Yes, I can go down the path and complain and nitpick all these little things, but, man, I don't view life that way. If something's holding it back, if you fall, get up, brush yourself off, keep moving forward. If something happens, 'Fuck. That hurt. Well, let's go. Come on. So that's just my personality."

And while Lombardo’s happy-go-lucky attitude to the changes rapidly taking place within music may seem a little off-target, he successfully nails one area in which no-one is going to argue.

“I'd like to see AI perform it live. The human element, the feeling of having a Marshall stack being played in front of you and some subwoofer and low end from a drummer on a real drum set. There's nothing like that.

"It could be possible that people will forget, something will come in and take its place and people will forget what that feels like, but hopefully not.

"That aspect, live music, I think people need that, people need to get out and see and experience that, a live performance, so I don't see that going away. AI definitely can't replace that."

We hope that – for the foreseeable future at least – that Lombardo proves to be right.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bands
Jeff Wootton Noel Gallagher Damon Albarn Paul McCartney

“These lot aren’t ready”: Is this music's hottest hook-up? Has Damon Albarn got Noel Gallagher and Paul McCartney in the studio on a new Gorillaz collab?
David Johansen and Sami Yaffa in 2009

"David was loving, cantankerous, giving, supportive, sullen, wise, difficult, well-read, and really funny”: Ex-New York Dolls bassist pays tribute to the late David Johansen
Focus music

Is it time to ditch your chilled-out, 'deep focus' playlists? if you want to get down to work, you might need something 'groovier', suggests new research
See more latest
Most Popular
Focus music
Is it time to ditch your chilled-out, 'deep focus' playlists? if you want to get down to work, you might need something 'groovier', suggests new research
Jeff Wootton Noel Gallagher Damon Albarn Paul McCartney
“These lot aren’t ready”: Is this music's hottest hook-up? Has Damon Albarn got Noel Gallagher and Paul McCartney in the studio on a new Gorillaz collab?
David Johansen and Sami Yaffa in 2009
"David was loving, cantankerous, giving, supportive, sullen, wise, difficult, well-read, and really funny”: Ex-New York Dolls bassist pays tribute to the late David Johansen
MSG Sphere
“Mid-sized cities as potential locations”: The Las Vegas Sphere was just the beginning… Are we about to see a new global wave of mini Spheres?
chompi
"It's a dream combination": Chompi Club, maker of the viral Chompi sampler, teams up with Chase Bliss
Mix Master Mike and The Beastie Boys
“Um, I’ve been wanting to hook up with you maybe on some tracks? I turned my turntables into a wah-wah pedal…” How Mix Master Mike’s answerphone audition grabbed him the The Beastie Boys gig and kicked off one of their best tracks
Steve Harris
“We had a song called Heat-Crazed Vole. You know, like a rat. It was pretty awful!”: Iron Maiden legend Steve Harris recalls his early days of pub gigs, boogie riffs and songs about rodents
Stephen Stills
“Brain cells holding hands at this age is a challenge. But it’s a lot easier now that I’m sober”: Stephen Stills has been on the wagon for three years
Fyre Festival
"This festival is not going to happen. There are red flags all over the place”: Bad news for Fyre Festival 2 ticket holders – Mexico’s tourist board reckon that the event “does not exist”
Wampler Cryptid Fuzz
“I wanted to create something that could be stacked with other pedals or played on its own, something that wasn’t just another clone”: Wampler Pedals promises classic fuzz sounds and glitchy madness too from the all-original Cryptid Fuzz