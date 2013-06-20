Point Blank Pioneer DJ skills masterclass with Doorly

DJ Expo 2013: We are very excited to announce that Point Blank has officially teamed up with the world's finest purveyor of DJ equipment, Pioneer, to equip our DJ classroom with all of their state-of-the-art technology.



The brand new Pioneer DJ room at Point Blank is the perfect place to learn all the skills and techniques of professional DJing using the latest industry-standard equipment, so if you want to take your skills to the next level then check out our full range of DJ Courses.

In celebration of this partnership we recently launched the classroom with a live DJ Masterclass from Ibiza Rocks resident, Rinse FM host and label boss Doorly which you can watch back in full here. He shared his expert knowledge and insight into how his sets smash the club with Pioneer's latest equipment.

Find out more about our range of DJ courses in London, from beginner to advanced.