Layering bass sounds with Tomy DeClerque

Tomy Declerque is a Pro Tools expert and one of the elite mixers in the techno scene. He's also become Umek's go-to producer for mixing work. In this three-stage walkthrough, he reveals how you can get that massive, rolling bass sound with a few simple tricks.

"We all know that the bass frequencies play an essential part in all forms of club music, because this is the element of a track that will really make the dancefloor move," says DeClerque. "In this tutorial, I'll show you my method for getting all the power and dynamics you need in a good bassline by separating it on to different channels."

