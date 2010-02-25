How to create DJ-style stutter edits

Stutter edits originated from DJs chopping up and cutting between records to show off their skills. The technique became so popular that producers started emulating its effects, which work on both instrumental and vocal-orientated music. Let’s try a few stutter edits of our own.

Step 1: Load Stutter edit.wav (right-click to download) into a blank arrangement at 130bpm, with the audio file dropped at the beginning of bar 1. This is the only file we’ll need for this arrangement, but we’ll need some additional audio tracks. Make six of these and set them to play back in stereo. Copy the mix file down to audio track 2, starting at bar 9. This doubles the track length.