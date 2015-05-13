How to add rhythmic texture and atmosphere to a techno track

Techno doesn't have to be clean, clinical and precise: many tracks can benefit from some texture and atmosphere.

In this tutorial, taken from Producertech's Mainroom Techno Production in Ableton Live course, you can see Paul Maddox showing you how it's done. It demonstrates some creative ways of slicing and processing a TV sample, which can be used to add character and atmosphere to a 4/4 beat.

Macros are tweaked to change the rhythmic content of the part, and LFO-modulated band-pass filters are phase adjusted to increase width. Both techniques open up possibilities for automation when the track is arranged.