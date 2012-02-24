Get the Sub Focus sound using freeware synths

The first Sub Focus album is a genre-blending heavyweight classic, demonstrating that Nick Douwma has the experience to use the precisely right sounds at the precisely the right time.

We've chosen the driving Drum 'n' Bass chart topping epic: Time Warp We want to encourage the vast abundance of freeware for this track so we are going to usesynths fromTAL (Togu Audio Line) made by Patrick Kunz. The combination of these synths and Ableton Live will equip us with enough music-making tools to tackle the recreation of the sub, bass and synths to emulate the more dominant elements of this tune and riff.

Read more: Loopmasters Bass Master

As always with these tutorials, we want you to use this newly-created sound as a starting point for your own fresh and new productions.