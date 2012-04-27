Get the sound of Harold Faltermeyer's Axel F

Now that all the elements are in place there are a couple of effect treatments to add to get our recreation more like the original. Firstly, add a stereo delay to the melody line, with left right mix set to 15%, low cut set to 160Hz and a crotchet groove on the left channel and quaver on the right. This works well and sounds pretty authentic.

Also add the Ensemble plug-in set to ‘3 Voice’ mode, with LFO 1 set to 43% intensity and a rate of 0.833, plus LFO 2 set to 24% intensity and a rate of 0.733Hz. There’s no processing needed on the bassline here, though a little compression can help to even things out.

In terms of the drums, the order of the day is a nice ’80s-sounding digital reverb and we’re using the Audio Damage Reverence plug-in for this task. Don’t worry about adding too much reverb here at first, as it’s the ’80s sound we’re after, but a little careful use of predelay will help the kick, snare and hats cut through even if there’s a long reverb (on the snare for example).

Don’t forget to add a tape delay to the clap as well (see the screenshot). Although there’s not a lot going on in terms of processing, it just goes to show that a simple beat, melody and bassline, combined with subtle processing, is sometimes all you need to create a classic.