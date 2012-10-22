Get the sound of Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams

The title track from 1983’s Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) album has one of the most instantly recognisable synth riffs around. There have been many different theories about the synths used on it, but the consensus seems to be that either an Oberheim OB-X was used for both the left and right riffs, or perhaps a Juno-6 and Roland SH-09 for the left and right channel riffs, probably sequenced using a Roland CSQ-100.

While the effect of the hard-panned dual riffs is of one simple riff, it’s actually quite hard to work out. My suggestion (as always) is to loop up the first part of the original track and then pan it left and right so you can isolate and try to copy the riffs accurately. Slowing the track down while keeping the pitch the same, using Logic’s ‘Varispeed’ function or Ableton, will help too. Let’s go.