Get the sound of Deadmau5's The Veldt

Deadmau5 broadcast much of the production of The Veldt during a long live stream session from his studio. It’s inspired by a short story by Ray Bradbury about a technologically advanced family whose children play in a virtual African veldt.

The track merges Deadmau5’s interpretation of African rhythms with his signature synth sounds. Chris James offered his vocal part, also inspired by Ray Bradbury’s The Veldt, via Twitter, impressing Deadmau5 so much that he decided to use the vocals on the final version.

The Veldt features that typical Deadmau5 chord sound - almost like a pluck that plays on every eighth of each bar, pretty much throughout. It’s a smooth and warm synth part inspired by the golden age of trance, essentially quite simple but with some vital elements to factor in.