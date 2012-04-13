Get the sound of Avicii's Levels

We start by loading a template single oscillator ‘Saw Tooth’ synth patch in Logic’s ES2. We add a second oscillator, also set to a sawtooth wave and set a 50/50 level split between the two.

We then tune them both down 1 octave and then detune the first down 8 cents and the second up by the same amount. We use Logic’s ‘Analog’ dial to bring in some ‘retro’ analogue synth tuning before setting the low-pass filter wide open and introducing a little resonance.

The Cutoff is also affected by Envelope 2 with a quick decay time. We adjust the amplifier envelope to a similar shape but introduce plenty of sustain so the sound lasts for as long as it’s played. We then duplicate this sound and copy the part to the duplicated instrument, tuning the copy up one octave to give a thick, rich sound.