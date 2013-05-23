Creating a great bass guitar sound

Here we look at how you can take your cleaned-up bass guitar recordings and use amp emulation software to craft great tones.

Software enables us to record, edit, tune, shape and manipulate guitar sounds quickly and effectively, and that includes bass guitar. Today’s amplifier-modelling software emulates such classic amp rigs as Ampeg’s SVT (IK Multimedia Ampeg SVX) and more boutique offerings like Mark Bass (Overloud’s Mark Studio 2). These often include bass-specific effects pedals as well as cabinets, both contributing to the overall sound.

Step 1: Let’s start with a DI bass sound. We’ve done some editing on the performance as the timing is slightly out in places. We’ve also gone for the picked sound as our starting point because we like the brighter attack. The sound is thinner than we’d like, though, so we’ll be looking to improve that.

Listen: DI bass sound