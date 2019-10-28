A step-by-step guide to recording drums

RECORDING WEEK : Here we step out from behind the kit to take a look at setting up a drum recording session.

Part one: setting-up a great recording

Step 1: Plug the mics into your audio interface. The overheads go to inputs 1 and 2 and will need 48v phantom power (unless you’re using ribbon mics - in which case, don’t touch that switch!) Kick in and out go to inputs 3 and 4, while snare top and bottom go to 5 and 6. The ambient mic (hopefully a condenser, so requiring phantom power) goes into 7, and the floor tom mic into 8.