10 ways to use noise to enhance your mixes

MIXING WEEK: Most of us associate the term ‘noise’ with something undesirable. Noise is the sound of the neighbours next door, drunk people in the street disturbing our sleep, or if you’re a producer, an irritating computer fan getting in the way of an otherwise beautiful vocal. But noise is essential to modern music. Whether used as a special effect, a layered synth patch or as a percussive part, noise is not only our friend, but a hugely creative tool.

So what exactly do we mean by ‘noise’? In production, it’s used to refer to one of a few specific variations of a random audio signal, which results in that ‘TV static’ sound.

White noise contains all the frequencies in the audible range (20Hz-20kHz) at equal power. This seems counterintuitive to anybody who’s heard an untuned analogue radio or TV hissing away at a seemingly high frequency, but that’s caused by our ears being more sensitive to upper frequencies (and the limited frequency response of the average radio or TV’s speakers).

Pink noise is very similar but features equal energy per octave - ie, it slopes off at 3dB per octave across the frequency spectrum, and is closer to the way we hear. Then there’s low-frequency noise - regular noise passed through a filter to isolate lower frequencies.

While ‘the colour of noise’ might sound like a Terry Pratchett novel, it is in fact an important distinction in many contexts. For production purposes, white is the most commonly used for sound generation, featuring in countless synths and plugins (often to simulate tape/analogue hiss), so unless we explicitly state otherwise, it’s fair to assume white is the hue to which we're referring.

In this feature, we’re going to explore useful and creative ways of utilising noise in our productions. This is by no means an exhaustive guide, but these tips will get you thinking about ways to adapt and build on them, and perhaps even invent some of your own!