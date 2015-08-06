10 ways to fix or enhance the treble in your mix

For many of us, it may be all about the bass, but getting the top end right is just as important, and although nowadays we're not restricted by analogue limitations such as tape or vinyl cutting, that doesn't mean we can just ignore this vital aspect.

When we talk about treble, we mean the top end of the frequency spectrum. To nail this down slightly, treble controls on, say, an EQ plugin usually adjust anything from around 2kHz upwards. Now, around 2kHz might be thought of more as mid-range or upper mids, but the key point is that a treble-oriented control will influence the higher frequencies far more than those in the mid range.

In music production, treble discussions usually turn one of two ways: fixing problems or finding ways to add more treble (without also causing problems). In the first category, things to fix include overly harsh upper frequencies that often make the overall mix sound too thin, and momentary frequency spikes such as vocal sibilance, which can sound very unpleasant and cause problems when mastering.

In the second category of treble addition, we encounter subjects as wide as harmonic distortions, artificial enhancers (think Aphex's classic Aural Exciter) and, of course, simple EQ types and shapes.

Here, we're going to demonstrate ten techniques, roughly divided into equal parts fixes and enhancers. It's by no means an exhaustive list, but many techniques can be modified or tweaked for other outcomes. If you want videos for all the tips, get hold of Computer Music 219 (August 2015) Right then, top end time…