10 things you must do to finish your track

How do you know when a track is finished? It's a tricky question, and one that we all wrestle with. It's all too easy to spend hours tinkering with a mix and putting off the moment when you hit the mixdown button.

However, at some point, for the sake of both your productivity and sanity, you've got to stop. To help you get over the line, we've put together a 10-point checklist of things that you need to do before you say 'I'm done'. Hopefully, this will help you to stop worrying about the minor details and focus on the things that matter.