Weekend riff: The Kinks - You Really Got Me

This surely counts as one of the easier riffs you can learn on the guitar. Perfect if you're new to the instrument!

Beginners should focus first on mastering the basic chord shape. The same shape is used in two positions on the guitar fretboard and the two chords are called F5 and G5. The letters tell you the lowest note in each chord (so one is based on an F note; the other on a G) and the '5' tells you that these are a particular kind of chord known as a 'powerchord'

Still, don't worry about the theory; just practise the basic shapes and changing between them. Picking-wise, it's all about delivering with plenty of gusto. The risk when picking hard is that you hit strings that are supposed to remain silent so make sure to practise slowly and gently at first.

'You Really Got Me'

© 1965 The Kinks

Tutor: Steve Allsworth

Videographer: Martin Holmes

