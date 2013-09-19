Seasick Steve flavoured slide blues grooves

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: With his live performances on Later... With Jules Holland and at Glastonbury Festival, Seasick Steve has brought blues style slide guitar into the mainstream.

Solo slide guitar has its roots in early Delta style blues and open tunings were usually chosen in order to make slide playing easier. The idea is that if you place your slide over a fret and strum all the strings you get a major chord. Perfect when you have a slide keeping your fingers dead straight.

Our video lesson will help you get to grips with the basics of slide playing and adding fingerstyle notes into the mix.

Click here to download the Seasick Steve slide lesson tab that accompanies this video