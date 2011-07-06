Round-up: 4 thinline semi-hollow electric guitars compared

Gibson’s iconic ES-335 is, to put it mildly, an oft-tributed design. The wooden centre block through a hollow body - to promote sustain and reduce feedback - has turned up in countless other instruments over the years. And it’s not surprising as the real deal ain’t cheap.

The basic construction of the ES-335 is simple, with its body of laminated maple, and so it’s easy for mid-range makers to imitate the classic design.

To introduce you to the world of affordable thinline semis we’ve rounded up four ES-335- inspired guitars, all under £600. Two of them are actually under £400.

When it comes to guitar design, ‘inspired by’ can be just a nice way of saying straight copy. To counter that, we’ve chosen guitars that combine the classic details we love - centre block, twin humbuckers, retro cool - with some design flair and a good old sprinkle of individuality.

First up: Hagstrom Viking Deluxe